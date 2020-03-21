Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge Lodge to Close Temporarily

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the suspension of operations at the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Lodge, effective March 20, 2020. The suspension of operations is supported by the State of Maryland. All trails will remain open to provide opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

The health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, and employees is our number one priority. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. A reopening date has not been determined at this time. We will notify the public when we reopen these sites and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

We urge our visitors to do their part when visiting and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

Updates about Service’s response to coronavirus will be posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html. For information and updates, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern_Neck/, or call 410-639-7056.