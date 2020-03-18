The Great Slow Down List: Liz and Howard Freedlander

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Liz Freedlander, Acting Executive Director of Talbot Hospice, and husband Howard Freedlander, Spy Columnist and former Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland

Read: The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

Watch: Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Listen: Dolly Parton

Eat: Spaghetti Sauce

Outing: Walk the dog at Audubon Pickering Creek

