Support Local Businesses While Mitigating Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

As many are aware within Kent County, Maryland is being impacted by COVID-19 and the state is currently operating under a State of Emergency. As public institutions continue to announce closures and gatherings of 50 people or more have been banned by an executive order issued by Governor Hogan, the Kent County Chamber of Commerce wants to highlight the impact and toll this series of events is having on local businesses and encourage the community to think creatively about ways to support local businesses while also working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Whereas it is unclear how long Maryland residents will live under the COVID-19 State of Emergency, what is known is the economic impact of the outbreak is having significant detrimental effects on the economy, with Kent County businesses not being immune.

Every canceled wedding or event represents lost income to event venues, caterers, event rental companies, and photographers. Every day a restaurant is closed represents lost income for the restaurant operator, employees, linen rental companies, farmers, and food distributors. Everyday visitors cancel hotel rooms represents lost income for hotels, B&Bs, inns, and short-term rentals.

This is a real blow to Kent County’s economy because the tourism industry represents more than 10% of the workforce in Kent County. Fewer visitors and fewer people eating in our restaurants greatly reduce the number of people browsing in our small shops, therefore, affecting small retail shops as well.

Residents of Kent County often talk about taking pride in living in such a tight-knit community where the people genuinely care for each other and each salutation delivered on a sidewalk or in a grocery store can lead to an unexpected hour-long conversation. At this moment more than ever, it is critical residents display the “good-naturedness” we are known for and rally to support our small businesses and their employees. It is vital, however, that the community supports its businesses while heading instructions from the Kent County Health Department and Kent County Office of Emergency Services, Governor Hogan’s executive orders, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are examples of how.

– Switch to takeout at restaurants. Whereas eating in a restaurant has been prohibited by Governor Larry Hogan, people can still purchase takeout. This is low hanging fruit when it comes to supporting our local businesses.

– Purchase store or restaurant gift cards. Gift cards represent a cash infusion businesses can reap now to cover overhead and the customer can use later when the State of Emergency is lifted.

– Postpone events. Rather than cancel events outright, which truly represents lost income for event-oriented businesses, consider hosting your event after the State of Emergency is lifted, that way our small businesses can incrementally make up for differed income.

– Buy products online from local merchants. Many of our small shops have online stores/galleries as well where products can be purchased and delivered.

– Send a purchase order. If a retailer or another business you support regularly doesn’t have an online store, send along a purchase order outlining what product(s) you plan on purchasing when the State of Emergency is lifted. Sometimes, just showing one’s support during a challenging time is enough motivation for business owners to keep at it. By committing to purchasing a product, one can show that real income is coming the business’s way.

– Show small businesses empathy. Much of commerce is B2B and if you fall within this category and recently completed work for a business that is impacted by COVID-19, consider giving that business 60-days to pay rather than the traditional 30.

– Consider helping with childcare. With mandatory school closures, the already challenging nature of childcare has become that much more complex. If you have the time, are willing and able, and someone doesn’t object, consider volunteering to look after o help friends or family who are business owners and have kids. Be sure to follow CDC guidelines prior to offering assistance, however.

Working in times of uncertainty is always challenging and COVID-19 represents one of the most abrupt uncertainties we’ve faced as a community. Kent County has proven to be resilient time and time again, however, and it is up to each of us to play our role in ensuring the community gets through this together.

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce stands ready to assist its members and the community. Please share your suggestions with us on how the community can support our small businesses and let us know what your business is doing to help those who are being impacted by COVID-19 by contacting 410-810-2968 or emailing director@kentchamber.org.