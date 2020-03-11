Letters: The Avalon and Covid 19 by Al Bond

The Avalon Foundation’s mission is to build a strong community, so we take the wellbeing of our patrons, staff, artists and volunteers very seriously. In order to act responsibly and avoid the spread of COVID 19, the Avalon Foundation will implement a plan to mitigate risk while we continue to operate. If circumstances cause governing authorities to recommend any change in our programming including closure we will follow that direction. Expect to get updates from us as the facts warrant.

What we will do:

Extra Cleaning – As a place where people congregate we recognize that our actions can play an especially important role in controlling the spread of disease. Effective last week the Foundation implemented a more aggressive disinfection regime prior to and during all performances. This means continuously wiping down hand rails, door hardware, elevator buttons, and other surfaces that people touch with antimicrobial products.

Stoltz Listening Room @ the Avalon Theatre – While everyone loves the intimacy of the Stoltz Listening Room, social distancing is being encouraged. Therefore, as a proactive step, until further notice, all performances scheduled for the Stoltz Listening Room will be moved into the Theatre. We will continue to limit capacity for these SLR shows in the Avalon Theatre to 60 tickets. In this way patrons will have as much space between them and their neighbors as they choose. If you have already purchased a ticket to a future SLR performance no action is required on your part but for you to assess your own health and, if it makes sense, enjoy the show. The Avalon Theatre is equipped with a fresh air exchange system that is triggered when CO2 levels rise, so even when performances are at capacity there is a high degree of ventilation.

Access to Supplies – We will maintain hand sanitizer in high touch areas (box office, bar, entrance, etc.) and keep plenty of soap, tissues and paper towels in the restrooms as well as posting more insistent signage directing people to wash their hands.

Watch from Home Opportunities – We will work to increase the Avalon Foundation’s Live Streaming content for those who may not be able to attend performances in the Theatre. So, please be sure to Like us on Facebook and subscribe to the Avalon Foundation’s YouTube Channel.

Quick Action – We will continue to be in close contact with local and state health authorities and quickly follow any guidance they suggest.

What you can do:

Wash Your Hands – By now everyone knows, but it is worth repeating….wash your hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Stay Away if Sick or Exposed – If you are sick or believe that you have been exposed to someone who is, please do not come to the Avalon.

Reduce the Spread – Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and handle tissues in a responsible manner. Consider limiting handshakes and hugs. Try the elbow tap or the move loved by theatre fans everywhere – greet each other with Jazz Hands!

Consider Your Own Personal Risk – If you have respiratory or serious health conditions and are over sixty, carefully consider the risks that might be associated with gathering at the theatre and make smart, informed decisions accordingly.

Check Online Before you Leave – We cannot anticipate how the travel plans of our performers may affect our ability to present programming or if/when we may be asked by authorities to postpone an event. If you currently have tickets to an Avalon Performance, please check the Foundation’s website, your email and/or social media for any potential cancellations/rescheduling of performances.

Donate – To date no Avalon performance has been affected by COVID-19. Ticket sales continue to be strong. There have been no reported cases of the virus in Talbot County and we certainly hope that it stays that way. Even in the best of times the Avalon Foundation relies on broad community support to make its work possible. Please continue to support the Foundation so that we can continue be the indispensable heart of a vibrant, engaged community on the Eastern Shore.

I am certainly thankful to live in the United States and especially in Maryland with the best medical and emergency response systems anywhere on the planet. May we all behave in a responsible manner and prevent that system from becoming overwhelmed. It is all of our responsibilities to take steps to reduce the possibility of contracting or spreading the disease so that the most vulnerable can get proper care when they need it. Take care of yourselves and one another.

Alexander Bond

President and CEO

Avalon Foundation