Profiles in Spirituality: Presbyterian Pastor Joel Tolbert Comes to Chestertown

Finding one’s way to the pulpit takes unique twists and turns for many seeking to do God’s work, but it was uncommonly special in the case of Pastor Joel Tolbert. After losing his father to suicide when he was only six years old, he and his mother would eventually leave their Baptist roots while he was growing up in Suburban Atlanta. From there, Joel would follow a fairly traditional track by earning a degree in engineering from Mercer University and a career in project management, marketing, and sales.

But his marriage to his wife, Jill, after college, who was preparing for a vocation in the Presbyterian Church, dramatically changed his view of religion and his own faith in God. Soon after they wed, both of them found themselves enrolled at the Columbia Theological Seminary to complete their masters of Divinity degrees. The results of which have led to a life of service to his faith, including his recent calling to lead the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown.

The Spy sat down with Pastor Tolbert earlier this week to talk about his faith, the challenges and joys that come with his ministry, and on building a church community based on sacrifice and God’s will.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown please go here.