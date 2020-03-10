Shore Ecosystem: A Chat on Eco-Resilience with QAC’s Amy Moredock



The word “resilience” has many meanings in today’s contemporary society but it is particularly useful when defining an Eastern Shore county’s preparation for the sometimes catastrophic impacts of 100-year-old storms and sea surges.

Amy Moredock would know. With only two years of experience as Kent County’s planning officer when Hurricane Isabel hit Rock Hall in 2003, Amy saw first hand the devastating results of these events, but also how important is for local governments to anticipate their impact on the most basic of services and commerce.

Now the principal planner for Queen Anne’s County Planning and Zoning, Amy talks about that experience and the importance of a coordinated strategy, including her work with the Eastern Shore Climate Adaptation Partnership, to, as a dictionary would define it, as increasing our region’s ecosystem “capacity to recover quickly from difficulties.”

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about the Eastern Shore Climate Adaptation Partnership please go here, and for Queen Anne’s County Planning and Zoning please go here.