Guardian Reporter Nina Lakhani to Speak at Washington College

While calls to protect the environment are growing, attacks against activists are reaching alarming rates. Guardian reporter Nina Lakhani will be at Washington College on Thursday, March 19, to discuss why Latin America is the most dangerous region in the world for land and environmental rights activists. While more than half of the world’s assassinations of activists occurring in the region, few of these crimes are ever investigated or prosecuted as governments and businesses have worked to silence these activists.

Sponsored by the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs, the event begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Hynson Lounge and is free and open to the public.

Nina Lakhani is the Environmental Justice correspondent for the Guardian U.S., based in New York. Her first book, “Who Killed Berta Cáceres: Dams, Death Squads, and an Indigenous Defender’s Battle for the Planet,” will be published this summer on Verso Books. Lakhani has reported from over a dozen countries, spending six and a half years as a freelancer in Central America and Mexico where she focused on forced migration, the consequences of the war on drugs, state-sponsored violence, corruption, and impunity, gender violence, environmental defenders, and the battle for natural resources. Before that she held staff posts with the Independent and the Independent on Sunday in London.

