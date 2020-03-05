Rebuilding Together Kent County Completed a Ramp Project for Local Family

On Saturday, February 29th, Rebuilding Together Kent County volunteers and staff completed a ramp project for a local family. Despite the arctic winds, eight volunteers and one staff person spent four hours battling the cold to ensure that a local neighbor can now get safely in and out of his house. Due to recent health challenges, he has limited mobility and wasn’t able to go up and down his front steps. Thanks to the efforts of these caring folks, he can now use his walker to get outside and his risk of injury has decreased. On Monday, three volunteers returned to help Rebuilding Together Kent County staff put the finishing touches on the ramp, completing the job and leaving these neighbors in a better situation than they were last week.

In addition to the heroic efforts of the volunteers, this project would not have been possible without the generosity of George Edge, owner of Allstate Building Company. George donated his time and trailer to allow Rebuilding Together Kent County to transport 10-foot sections of the ramp to the build site, allowing work to progress much more swiftly than usual for a project of this size.

If you are interested in becoming involved with Rebuilding Together Kent County, you can visit their website, RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org, or call 410.708.9936. They host a volunteer experience on the last Saturday of each month and can find a task for people with every level of experience! Mark your calendars for National Rebuilding Day on April 25, 2020. Rebuilding Together Kent County will join over 120 affiliates in 39 states and D.C. for a National Day of Service. This local event will be held in Fairlee and they hope to mobilize at least 40 volunteers to work on four homes in that neighborhood.

Rebuilding Together Kent County is a nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. We put together donated building materials, gifts of money, and countless hours of skilled and unskilled volunteer time to repair and rehabilitate the houses of low-income homeowners who are elderly, disabled and/or have families with children. All work is done at no cost to the homeowner. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.