The High and Wides at The Mainstay March 14

The Hedgelawn Bluegrass Series kicks off its inaugural season with a rollicking performance by local boys made good, The High and Wides Sunday Saturday March 14 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 online/advance or $25 by phone reservation and at the door.Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

The Hedgelawn Bluegrass Series, funded by a generous grant from the Hedgelawn Foundation, aims to present the best in bluegrass and old-time music being performed today. From traditional sounds to the freshest Newgrass, from folk to high-energy fusion, the best of this music will be on display at The Mainstay. The six concert series debuts with a not-to-be-missed performance by local heroes turned chart-topping pros The High and Wides.

The High & Wides project a big, driving sound—mountain musical traditions re-imagined for a new century. Formed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in 2015, they write music about arson and hourly motels, dystopian love songs, and ballads of violent history.

The High & Wides draw from their members’ extensive backgrounds in bluegrass and take the music to a place all their own, recalling an era when old-time, rockabilly, and proto-rock’n’roll coexisted in a murky soup of hillbilly string band music.

Following the Billboard bluegrass top-ten debut success of their 2018 recording, Lifted, in December 2019 the band released their follow-up album, Seven True Stories, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart.

Members include Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass).

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

