WC-ALL: Join us at Baltimore’s Walters Art Museum April 1

Spend a day immersed in the Walters Art Museum’s collections of American, European, and Asian art, acquired over several decades in the 1800s and 1900s. Two generations of the Walters family made fortunes in the whisky and railroad businesses and began an extensive art collection in the mid-19th century. The entire collection, together with the family home on Charles Street, was given to the city of Baltimore, as well as an endowment to preserve its availability to the public. We will have a docent-guided tour of the collection, including the extensive rare book collection and featuring a recently restored St Francis Missal. Afterwards, enjoy free time to revisit parts of the museum, eat in the Museum cafeteria (or one of the nearby eateries), browse in the attractive gift shop, and visit other local attractions such as the Johns Hopkins Peabody library across the street.

The bus will leave the Washington College parking lot on APRIL 1st at 8:30 AM (please arrive at 8:15 am for boarding) and depart BALTIMORE at 2:30 PM. The bus is equipped with a restroom and is handicapped accessible. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. The cost of the trip is $45 for WC-ALL members and $55 for non-members, which includes the bus ride, driver tips and admission cost for guided tour. (Lunch is on your own). Reservations are due by Wednesday, March 18th, by sending a check payable to WC-ALL at WC-ALL, 300 Washington Av, Chestertown, MD 21620. Please include names, phone #s and email addresses for all who plan to attend. Questions should be directed to WC-ALL at 410-778-7221.Email or telephone reservations are not accepted.