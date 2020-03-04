Nice! Redesign Project at Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch

Over the next couple months, when you visit Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch, you’ll see exciting changes taking place as part of an ongoing project to update the library space in order to meet the evolving needs of library users and keep up with current trends of library use. This phase of the project focuses on bringing modern furniture, increased access to electricity and device chargers, updated shelving, and more to the adult area of KCPL’s Chestertown branch.

The redesign process will begin in mid-March and is anticipated to be completed by May.

Our goal is to keep disruptions to a minimum, but there will be moving pieces and MANY moving books! While part of the Chestertown Branch’s adult collection will temporarily be in storage, you will continue to be able to browse the full DVD collection, as well as all new materials. Materials for children and teens will also remain fully available.

Throughout the redesign process, we will continue to provide regular services. To help facilitate a smooth transition, we strongly encourage library patrons to do the following:

Place requests for books. Beginning March 9th, in preparation for books being temporarily moved to storage, you won’t be able to borrow most books for adults that are on the shelves in Chestertown. However, you will still be able to place requests for books via the catalog or by asking any staff member for assistance.

Borrow new books, check out DVDs, and use our collections for kids and teens. While the regular adult collection will be in storage, new books and the entire DVD collection will remain accessible. Magazines, newspapers, and items for kids and teens will also be available.

Use KCPL’s Digital Library. Use your library card to borrow ebooks and audiobooks, access thousands of articles from magazines and newspapers, take an online class, and more. If you need help getting started, set up a 30 minute technology appointment to learn more.

Ask questions. Change can be confusing, so please let us know if you have questions or need help finding materials during this process.

KCPL is committed to providing you with a positive library experience throughout the renovation process. We appreciate your support and patience as we improve our space.

This project is made possible through the continued and generous support of the Friends of Kent County Public Library and the Foundation for the Kent County Public Library.

If you have questions about the redesign process, please contact KCPL’s executive director, Jackie Adams, at 410-778-3636.