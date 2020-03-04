Good Enough by Craig Fuller

Delegate counts continue to be tallied, but one overwhelming message came from Super Tuesday, Democrats in huge numbers find Joe Biden good enough to challenge President Trump in November.

Winning always impresses. Throughout election night, though, it became clear that voters decided in close proximity to voting that the candidate who delivers what they want most is former Vice President Biden. And, what they want most is to defeat the incumbent President, suggesting in the exit interviews at polling places that winning mattered more than issue agreement.

Early on, many Democrats looked to alternatives having reservations in the beginning about the lifelong Democrat again seeking his party’s nomination. And, he gave them reasons to shop around. Then came South Carolina. Then candidates fell away and backed Biden. The wakeup call came, and voters turned out to send a signal that they are serious about winning in November.

There are many more contests and hundreds of more delegates to win before the Democrats open their national convention on July 13th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; however, the contests ahead bring out voters that look more like those in the states Biden won than the states Sanders won. Still, it is not over, and the number of delegates necessary to lock up the nomination before the Convention could prove elusive. “Could,” but it feels like and looks like Joe Biden is on the move.

Maryland voters get their say on Tuesday, April 28th where 102 delegates could matter a great deal. So, get ready if you care to shape the election contest heading into November.

One thing for sure, voters will have a clear choice in November…but, more on that in the months ahead.

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore.