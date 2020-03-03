Free Friends and Family CPR Offered March 8

Jointhe Center for Cardiopulmonary Fitness and Wellness at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown for a free Friends and Family CPR event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the church, 905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown.

This free event is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to save a life, but does not require certification. Although the event is free and open to the public, class size is limited and registration is required in advance. Please contact Sherrie Hill at 410-778-3300, ext. 2222, or sherrie.hill@umm.edu to secure your spot.

During Cardiac Rehabilitation Week in February,the Center for Cardiopulmonary Fitness and Wellness at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown held a free Friends and Family CPR event on Feb. 12, with more than 10 people taking part in the course.

