Town Council Meeting Agenda, Tonight Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.

AGENDA
FEBRUARY 18, 2020
7:30 p.m.
MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEETING
- Minutes of the Mayor and Council meeting of February 3, 2020
- Operating funds on hand
- Payment of bills
- Police report
- Environmental Committee Report – Tim Trumbauer
- Town Manager’s report
- Drew McMullen – Downrigging Weekend permit review
- Permit Request – Community Wide PRIDE Event
- Ordinance 01-2020 Amendment and Additions to Section 145: Streets and Sidewalks Article I Construction or Alteration
- Introduce Ordinance 02-2020 An Ordinance to Update the Critical Area Ordinance 01-2019
- Introduce Ordinance 03-2002 An Ordinance to Adopt the Critical Area Map for Chestertown
- Mayor’s Report
- Redistricting Committee nominations from Council
- Reminder of C-2 Business forum to be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020
- Resolution 01-2020 Town of Chestertown Real Property Tax Credit KRM Manufacturing Building (Lot 3)
- SWOT meetings notification
- Ward Reports
- Requests from the public to be on the agenda
- Questions or comments
