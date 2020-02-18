The Chestertown Spy

Town Council Meeting Agenda, Tonight Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.

AGENDA

FEBRUARY 18, 2020

7:30 p.m.

MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEETING

  1. Minutes of the Mayor and Council meeting of February 3, 2020
  2. Operating funds on hand
  3. Payment of bills
  4. Police report
  5. Environmental Committee Report – Tim Trumbauer
  6. Town Manager’s report
    1. Drew McMullen – Downrigging Weekend permit review
    2. Permit Request – Community Wide PRIDE Event
    3. Ordinance 01-2020 Amendment and Additions to Section 145: Streets and Sidewalks Article I Construction or Alteration
    4. Introduce Ordinance 02-2020 An Ordinance to Update the Critical Area Ordinance 01-2019
    5. Introduce Ordinance 03-2002 An Ordinance to Adopt the Critical Area Map for Chestertown
  7. Mayor’s Report
    1. Redistricting Committee nominations from Council
    2. Reminder of C-2 Business forum to be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020
    3. Resolution 01-2020 Town of Chestertown Real Property Tax Credit KRM Manufacturing Building (Lot 3)
    4. SWOT meetings notification
  8. Ward Reports
  9. Requests from the public to be on the agenda
  10. Questions or comments
