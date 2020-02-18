Mayor Cerino Hosts Forum on Marina-Business Collaboration

Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino will hold a forum for downtown businesses this Thursday evening, 7 o’clock at Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street. The meeting will take place on the second floor.

Chestertown Marina Manager Samantha “Sam” Branham will be present to talk about how the first year went and plans for the future. She and the Mayor are especially interested in hearing ideas about how the marina can work with local businesses.