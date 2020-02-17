Seventh Annual Chester Gras Event on February 22

The Seventh Annual Chester Gras will take place this Saturday, February 22. The day kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a parade featuring famed drag artist (and Kent County native) Marti Gould Cummings. There will also be a costume contest, live music by Philip Dutton and the Alligators, gumbo from 11 local restaurants, a silent auction, children’s activities and more.

For those interested in participating in the parade, click here for more info and registration details. While pets are welcome at the parade, they are not permitted in the tent due to Health Department regulations. The costume contest will be held at 12:15 in the tent on Spring Street. Categories are as follows: Best Adult; Best Child (ages 3+); Best Group/Couple; Best Baby (ages 2 and under). Sign up upon arrival. Prizes for winners!

All proceeds from Chester Gras, hosted by The Peoples Bank and the Kent County Community Food Pantry, directly benefit local area Backpack Programs. These Backpack Programs provide nutritious food for children in need to take home every weekend, feeding over 485 children in Kent County and Sudlersville.