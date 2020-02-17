Chestertown Rotary and Lions Club Hold Valentines Dinner and Joint Meeting

On Wednesday Night, February 12th the Chestertown Rotary and Lion’s Clubs held their annual Valentines dinner and joint meeting at the Chester River Yacht and County Club in Chestertown. With a total of 78 Rotarians and Lions in attendance, the two area service organizations were entertained by the Kent County High School Woodwind Ensemble, under the direction of Keith Wharton. This was followed by a dinner with Valentines themed desserts. This annual event presents an opportunity for members of the two clubs to network as well as share with each other the various community service projects each club provides to the local community every year. Each club’s leader takes a few moments to speak to the assembly and short presentations follow. “I look forward to this annual event” said Brian Moore, President of the Chestertown Rotary, “it shows how fortunate we are to have so many great service organizations that care deeply about the community. Each club has particular areas of focus, yet, we conduct a wide range of projects that impact the community in both common and divergent ways. This meeting gives us a chance to learn more from and about each other and helps to make our respective clubs even more effective in our community.” Rick Coffman, President of the Chestertown Lions Club said the joint meeting is a “…great opportunity to share the ways each Club works to improve the quality of life for many in the community. The Lions Club motto is “We Serve” and we strive to meet that expectation daily.”

The Chestertown Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at Noon at The Kitchen in Downtown Chestertown and the Lions meet Wednesday evening at 6:30pm at the Chester River Yacht and County Club. Both clubs actively welcome new members. For more information, reach out to Brian Moore at bmoore@wctr.com or Rick Coffman at richard.coffman5@gmail.com.