The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Local Life / Brevities / 100th Birthday Celebration of the League of Women Voters

100th Birthday Celebration of the League of Women Voters

by Leave a Comment

Share

The League of Women Voters of Kent County and Sumner Hall will sponsor a celebration of the centennial of U.S. women’s suffrage and the 100th birthday of the founding of the League of Women Voters.  The party will be held at Sumner Hall, 206 Queen St., Chestertown, on Saturday, February 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.  A light lunch will be followed by the keynote speaker, Sherwin Markman, whose topic is: “The U.S. Electoral College.”  Mr. Markman was an assistant to President Lyndon Johnson during a time when immense progress was made on voting rights and civil rights.

A birthday cake and beverages will be shared following the presentation, after toasts to the League and to women’s suffrage.

The celebration is open and free to the public, but seating is limited, so please register to attend by going to Sumner Hall/ Eventbrite.  This celebration is the second in a series of events planned by the Kent County League to celebrate the League of Women Voters and the passage of the 19th amendment.  For more information visit the Facebook page of the League of Women Voters of Kent County, Maryland or call 410-639-7811.

Don’t miss the latest! You can subscribe to The Chestertown Spy‘s free Daily Intelligence Report here

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.