100th Birthday Celebration of the League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Kent County and Sumner Hall will sponsor a celebration of the centennial of U.S. women’s suffrage and the 100th birthday of the founding of the League of Women Voters. The party will be held at Sumner Hall, 206 Queen St., Chestertown, on Saturday, February 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A light lunch will be followed by the keynote speaker, Sherwin Markman, whose topic is: “The U.S. Electoral College.” Mr. Markman was an assistant to President Lyndon Johnson during a time when immense progress was made on voting rights and civil rights.

A birthday cake and beverages will be shared following the presentation, after toasts to the League and to women’s suffrage.

The celebration is open and free to the public, but seating is limited, so please register to attend by going to Sumner Hall/ Eventbrite. This celebration is the second in a series of events planned by the Kent County League to celebrate the League of Women Voters and the passage of the 19th amendment. For more information visit the Facebook page of the League of Women Voters of Kent County, Maryland or call 410-639-7811.