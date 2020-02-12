Khalid Kurtom, MD, Receives Statewide Award from National Nursing Organization

Khalid Kurtom, MD, medical director, UM Shore Medical Group–Neurosurgery, has been selected by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) as the State of Maryland winner of the 2019 State Award for Nurse Practitioner Advocate Excellence. This award is presented annually to an individual who has made a significant contribution toward increasing awareness and recognition of nurse practitioners. Past recipients of the advocate award have included physicians, legislators, educators and nurse practitioners.

Nominated for the honor by Gail Shorter, DNP, chair of Shore Regional Health’s Advanced Practice Provider’s Council, Dr. Kurtom was selected from a pool of five nominees for the Maryland award. Recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony and reception held during the AANP 2020 National Conference, June 23-28, in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled to learn that Dr. Kurtom has been named this year’s recipient of the AANP award for Maryland,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO. “We know Dr. Kurtom for his tireless effort towards excellence and patient-centered care. With this quest comes his recognition of the importance of the entire care team and specifically, the significant contributions of our medical staff’s nurse practitioners. His advocacy for nurse practitioners having a seat at all tables of healthcare leadership and governance ensures their important voice is heard in everything we do at Shore Regional Health.”

