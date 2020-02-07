The Mainstay presents HAMILTUNES AT THE MAINSTAY” A HAMILTON: THE MUSICAL SINGALONG Sunday, February 16 at 4pm. This is a free community event! Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org .

Don’t throw away your shot! It’s hard to get a ticket to Hamilton on Broadway, but anyone who doesn’t want to wait for it can sing or listen at the free “Hamiltunes” singalong of the musical of the century’s score at the Mainstay in Rock Hall on February 16.

Singers and listeners of all levels and ages are invited to take a break and gather in the room where it happens for this warm and welcoming community event celebrating the brilliance of the musical—and the country’s founders. The evening will be Emceed by RiverArts Executive Director and WC-ALL Hamilton instructor Maria Wood.

Costumes are encouraged and lyrics will be provided for Hamilfans who haven’t memorized all of the musical’s 20,520 words, there will be lots of Hamilton trivia for those whose love of the musical is nonstop.

Those who want to rise up and blow us all away as a featured singer can sign up for a favorite song by emailing MainstaySingalong@gmail.com, while those who want to sing less, smile more can sing and clap along along from the audience.

Hamiltunes is a community-oriented singalong event that gives young, scrappy and hungry fans of the Broadway musical juggernaut a chance to be a part of the musical phenomenon that has captured the imagination of the country and the world.

Hamiltunes at the Mainstay takes place Sunday, February 16 at 4pm. Email MainstaySingalong@gmail.com or call (410) 639-9133 for more information or to request a role in your favorite song.

RiverArts galleries and main office are at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

