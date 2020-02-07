Compass Regional Hospice Welcomes Four New Team Members

Compass Regional Hospice has expanded its team, welcoming four new members to their staff. Chief Executive Officer, Heather Guerieri, announced, “We are thrilled to be adding four talented staff members to our growing team, and look forward to seeing how they will expand how we’re able to serve our community.”

Kim Fogle, LCSW-C, has been appointed as the Supervisor of Support Services, overseeing the social work program, guiding patients and their families through the psychosocial aspects of a diagnosis. Fogle, a licensed clinical social worker with a certification in hospice and palliative care (APHSW-C), comes from the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Palliative Care Program. “I was motivated to join Compass Regional Hospice because of the organization’s reputation for quality care. I am excited to work with a committed, compassionate team of professionals as we serve the residents of Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline Counties,” says Fogle.

Kellie Knopp, BSN-RN, joined the team as the Quality and Compliance Manager. Knopp previously worked overseeing quality of patient care and survey readiness for multiple Dialysis facilities across the state. She has a strong background in developing processes to ensure compliance and to ensure the highest quality of care is provided. “After experiencing Compass services on personal level, I feel honored to be a part of such an incredible organization, and am looking forward to working with our local community.”

Jessica Mumbulo was welcomed as the Business Development Representative, managing community partnerships. She comes to Compass with 17 years of experience with territory development and strategic account management. Mumbulo says, “I believe that Compass Regional Hospice’s philosophy and knowledgeable, welcoming staff will be a wonderful place to transition in my career and to expand my wonderful network of friends.”

Christina Moxey has joins the team as the Clinical Educator, responsible for the training and development of the nursing staff. Moxey’s career as a traveling nurse throughout the east coast gave her extensive experience in all types of nursing from cardiac procedures, open heart surgery, cath lab, endoscopy, renal, respiratory, and oncology. She was been a Manager and Clinical Educator for five years before joining Compass. Moxey says, “After leaving the travel nursing world, I wanted to find a position where I could feel passionate about the work I was doing. I have a personal connection to hospice as my grandmother is currently fighting a long battle with lung cancer, and I want to help the staff at Compass Regional Hospice deliver the best care to our patients.”

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a life-limiting illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to all children and adults in the community through grief groups, one-on-one counseling, and in-school support. As a Level 4 partner of the We Honor Veterans program, they also offer veteran-centric care that meets the unique needs of men and women who have served our country. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.