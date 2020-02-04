Race and Communication Infrastructure on Feb. 17 at WC

Washington College’s Communication and Media Studies (CMS) speaker series welcomes Robert Mejia on Feb. 17 to discuss “Race and Urban Communication Infrastructure.” The event, which is open to the public, begins at 4:30 p.m. in Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall.

An assistant professor of communication at North Dakota State University, Mejia is a critical cultural scholar invested in understanding how politics, economics, culture, and technology are embedded within each other. His article documenting the racial history and infrastructure of contemporary propaganda, “White Lies: A Racial History of the (Post)Truth,” was awarded the 2019 National Communication Association’s outstanding article award from the Critical and Cultural Studies Division.

In this talk, Mejia will examine the city as a complicated confluence of uneven political, economic, cultural, and environmental interests. “Critical geographers and sociologists have documented how the inequitable power dynamics governing these relationships have led to segregated cities. This public lecture builds upon this research to illustrate how communication infrastructure is a fundamental element of urban planning, and how an emphasis on communication can help us to design better cities capable of combating racism and other forms of systemic discrimination.”

Mejia’s talk is supported by the William James Fund, the Communication and Media Studies Program, the Center for Environment & Society, and the Department of Environmental Science and Studies.

For more information about the CMS speaker series see https://www.washcoll.edu/ departments/communication-and- media-studies/cms-speaker- series/

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 39 states and territories and 25 nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu .