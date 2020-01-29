The Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Lions Club Presents Appreciation Award to WC’s Kappa Alpha Order

King Lion Rick Coffman welcomed members of the Kappa Alpha (KA) Order of Washington College at a business dinner meeting at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club on January 22, 2020. The Lion Club recognized the KAs with a pizza party again this year for their support in assisting the Lions Club with our Chicken BBQ fundraiser this Fall.

L-R: King Lion Rick Coffman, President of Chestertown Lions Club, and Camerin Caraballo, President of Kappa Alpha Order, Washington College.

The KAs have been helping the Club for many years and without their help we could not make this fund raiser the success it has been.They provide support including helping set up cooing grates, cook chicken, box chicken, deliver boxes to the sales tables, and clean up sales and kitchen areas.

If you would like to know more about the Chestertown Lions Club and the projects we support, call Membership Committee Chair Lion Larry Lyons at 410-708-3599.

