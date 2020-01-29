Pam Addy Named VP, Clinical and Ambulatory Services at UM SRH

Pamela (Pam) Addy has joined UM SRH as vice president, Ambulatory and Clinical Services, effective Monday, January 13, 2020. Reporting to Ken Kozel, Addy provides leadership over the clinical operations of the Cancer Center, laboratory, diagnostic imaging, cardiovascular services, pulmonary and neuro-diagnostic services, and ambulatory services.

Addy joins Shore’s senior leadership team with more than 25 years of experience and achievements in diagnostic imaging, acute and ambulatory services, and medical group and practice management. Since 2005, she had served as regional director, Imaging Services for Sutter Health in Sacramento. In that capacity, she developed a network of 20 imaging centers with a radiology group of over 100 radiologists and 600 indirect reports. She also led strategic initiatives for excellence in patient care, employee engagement and financial improvement and received.

A member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Healthcare Radiology Administrators, Addy holds an M.S. in Health Care Management and a B.S. in Health Sciences from Excelsior College, and Radiology Technologist (RT) from the School of Radiologic Technology in Baltimore.

“We are excited to have Pam join our team and welcome her back to the east coast,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH CEO and president. “Her knowledge, expertise and patient-centered focus will complement our efforts to achieve our health care system’s mission and vision.”

