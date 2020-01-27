A Dreamer Dreams of a New Future: A Chat with High School Senior Sheily Bartolon-Perez

The Eastern Shore’s own Harriet Tubman once said that “every great dream starts with a dreamer,” and that is certainly the case with Easton High School’s Sheily Bartolon-Perez. In her case, she is dreaming of attending Washington College.

The first of her family to apply to college, Sheily, with the help of Mid-Shore Scholars, has carefully navigated the often intimidating college admissions process and now waiting to hear from WAC, her first choice. Being accepted in the class of 2024 is not only a big step for her and her family but, as she tells the Spy in our recent chat with her, it’s the beginning of a new life that promises a much better life.

In our conversation, Sheily talks about the unique challenges she faces as a first-generation American but also the extraordinary opportunities that lay ahead as she takes her first steps to enter into the health field.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Mid-Shore Scholars, please go here.