ShoreRivers and DCPG Present Cambridge Film Festival February 14

ShoreRivers and Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth are pleased to host the fifth Cambridge Film Festival on February 14, 2020. This annual festival presents ten short environmental and adventure films that illustrate the beauty of the Earth and the work that communities are doing to protect our increasingly threatened planet.

The community is welcome to Gallery 447, a performance venue in the heart of downtown Cambridge, at 5:00 pm for an evening of light local fare, beverages including beer and wine, and an hour-long program of inspiring, award-winning films. After the event, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner at nearby Jimmie & Sooks Restaurant with a special discount.

The event will include a showing of the most recent project by special guests Dave Harp and Sandy Cannon-Brown, a 30-minute film entitled A Voice for the Rivers, which features ShoreRivers’ four professional Riverkeepers.

The evening is also an opportunity to recognize citizens, community partners, and businesses that support a cleaner and healthier Choptank River and Chesapeake Bay. This year’s Marquee Sponsor is Dock Street Foundation. River Guardian sponsors are Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay and WAAI Radio 100.9 FM Classic Country. Sustaining Sponsor is UMCES Integration and Application Network. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available at shorerivers.org/events.

Photo: Still image from A Voice for the Rivers by Dave Harp and Sandy Cannon-Brown. ShoreRivers aims to instill a sense of stewardship for our waterways across all generations, best exemplified here by our Choptank Riverkeeper Matt Pluta with his wife Abby and their son Maxfield.

Proceeds from the film festival will benefit the #SwimmableShoreRivers campaign, a water quality testing program that monitors bacteria levels in our local waterways. This rigorous data collection allows ShoreRivers to keep the public informed of potential health threats, as well as pinpoint and address sources of pollution. Community members may also support the program by sponsoring new testing sites. For more information, contact ChoptankRiverkeeper Matt Pluta at mpluta@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 ext. 203.

Doors open at 5:00 pm for guests to enjoy a pre-show Oyster Social featuring local oysters donated by Stoney Cove Charters and Choptank Oyster Company.For further information, please visit shorerivers.org/events or contact Connor Liu at cliu@shorerivers.org or 443-385-0511 ext 210.

Tickets/info:

shorerivers.org/events

$35 pre-sale, $40 walk-in night of event

Tickets include 1 complimentary drink ticket and hors d’oeuvres

Cash bar after complimentary drink

Oyster Social: 5:00pm-6:00pm

Film program: 6:10pm-7:10pm

On Your Own: Dinner at Jimmie & Sooks Restaurant (527 Poplar Street) with special discount

Venue: Gallery 447, 447 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

