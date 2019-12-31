Seniors Urged to Attend Legislative Forum in Annapolis

The Kent County Commission on Aging and Upper Shore Aging, Inc., are encouraging those interested to participate in the 43rd annual United Seniors of Maryland Forum in Annapolis on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

United Seniors of Maryland (USM) is a non-profit, non-partisan coalition, representing civic organizations, associations, labor unions, and businesses extending to over three million Maryland seniors. USM advocates in support of vulnerable seniors with physical and/or cognitive impairments related to age. USM helps prioritize significant seniors’ issues and advocates for legislation related to seniors.

The Maryland Department of Planning estimated that 34.53% of Maryland’s population is over 50. Those over 60 exceed the number of children enrolled in Maryland public schools. We are witnessing a demographic revolution.

The event will take place in the Miller Senate Office Building. Registration includes transportation from Chestertown, a continental breakfast, and lunch. Program activities begin at 9am and end by 2pm.

The event presents the opportunity to meet with State Senators and Delegates to learn, discuss priorities, and convey the need for services at the local level. Preceding regional caucuses, prominent state officials will address the attendees.

United Seniors of Maryland is concerned over the burgeoning deficit in State funding for senior services. “Over the past five years, there have been many cuts. The State should be paying more attention to this growing sector of our population. Instead, we have to fight just to restore prior levels of service,” according to Elizabeth Weiglin, the group’s President. “The State needs to protect those with fixed incomes, said Weiglin. “Legislators need to realize that budgets reflect our values in society,” she added.

The Forum is an opportunity to focus on the need for protection for those among us who have lived the longest and often are at highest risk. Of seniors 85+, over 80% have more than one chronic condition, which accounts for nearly 95% of health care expenditures. These seniors and caregivers need enhanced in-home supportive services, case management, transportation, home-delivered meals, and congregate meals programs. Essential basic programs must be strengthened to fill the gap in especially in meeting the needs of lower income frail seniors, who are often low-income minorities, ones with limited English proficiency, and those residing in rural areas.

For information or registration, call Upper Shore Aging at 410-778-6000 or email usainc@uppershoreaging.org.