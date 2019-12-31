The Partners of The Artists’ Gallery Featured on First Friday in January

On First Friday, January 3, 2020, The Artists’ Gallery will host a reception featuring paintings created by each of the five partners. To help celebrate the New Year and upcoming Valentine’s Day, the partners of The Artists’ Gallery are offering a special discount of 15% off all of their works of art for two weeks in January, starting on First Friday and running through January 16th. The partners of the gallery are: Bonnie Foster Howell, Nancy R. Thomas, Barbara Zuehlke, Evie Baskin and Mary Ellen Mabe. Each of these artists employs their own individual style and technique, using a variety of mediums from oil and watercolor to pastel and silverpoint. Their subjects range from land and waterscapes to portraits and still life, and incorporate scenes from the Eastern Shore and beyond.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, January 3rd from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the partners. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about the partners and the art they create, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, or call 410-778-2425.