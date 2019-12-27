Remembering Ravin Dean

Ravin Cierra Dean of Millington, Md., died Friday, Dec. 20 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 29.

Ravin C. Dean was born in Easton, Md. and is the daughter of Joseph N Dean III and Teresa “Ford” Dean- Knotts’ Ravin graduated from Queen Anne’s County High in 2008. She went on to earn her Associates Degree in Nursing while working for Favorite Healthcare Staffing.

In 2014 she went to work for CERTS as a Program Nurse and before she left she was the Facility Manager in Smyrna. She then went to work for Bayada as a Pediatric Homecare Nurse where she was currently working. Ravin loved her cars and motorcycles and vacationing with her sister challenging themselves to face their fears. But most of all she loved spending time with her son.

She is survived by her son, Joseph William Gonce Jr. and her long time friend, Joseph William Gonce Sr., both of Millington, her mother, Teresa Knotts (Tom) of Gulf Breeze, Fla., her father, Joseph Dean III of Delaware, one sister, Jerika Dean of Arizona, two brothers, Joseph Dean IV and Xavier Dean Knotts, both of Florida, and her maternal grandparents, Oliver and Anna Ford of Sudlersville, Md.

A visitation will be held Sat Dec. 28, 2019 from 11am to 12pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home in Millington, Md. A time of sharing will be offered at 12pm for those who would like to speak.