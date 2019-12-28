Festival of Trees Winners

The Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties hosted the “Festival of Trees” at the First United Methodist Church in Chestertown from December 6 to 8. Vickie Quinn was the chairperson for this wonderful annual holiday event. The first place winner was the Rockhall Garden Club. The second place winner was the Chesapeake Home School Network, and the third place winner was A Plus Sanitation LLC. Thank you to everyone who entered a tree, purchased poinsettias, was a sponsor, or purchased raffle tickets to help fund our women and girl programs.

