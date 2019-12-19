Rebuilding Together Kent County welcomes Genevieve Croker as the Assistant Director of Development and Community Engagement. Genevieve is thrilled to join the Rebuilding Together Kent County team for so many reasons. Since moving to the Eastern Shore three years ago, she has been searching for an organization that could benefit from her skill set and experience, while also allowing her the opportunity to engage with a variety of local residents. She considers it a privilege to go to work each day knowing that her efforts will be improving lives for her neighbors, many of whom are some of the most vulnerable in Kent County. Genevieve believes living in a safe & healthy home is a right and hopes that her work with Rebuilding Together will someday ensure that none of our community members are prevented from enjoying that right.

Ms. Croker has a masters in Nonprofit Management from Arizona State University. She has 15 years in Not-for-Profit Sector as administrator, fundraiser/grant writer, marketing professional, volunteer/donor management/engagement. She is newly elected to the Board of the Chamber of Commerce in Kent County. She also has over six years working for an NGO in Guatemala that harnessed the power of volunteers to construct a K-12 vocational school that focused on alternative construction and empowering students, nearly all of whom were indigenous Maya, to be agents of change in their community. Ms. Croker given many volunteer hours to a wide variety of groups including Sumner Hall, Long Way Home, Liberty Wildlife, Audubon Arizona and Habitat for Humanity.

Rebuilding Together Kent County is a nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. We put together donated building materials, gifts of money, and countless hours of skilled and unskilled volunteer time to repair and rehabilitate the houses of low-income homeowners who are elderly, disabled and/or have families with children. All work is done at no cost to the homeowner. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.