Sultana Summer Programs Almost 20% Booked!

You may be starting to pile on the layers but the Sultana Education Foundation is already gearing up for summer! With completely new camps and additional dates to offer, Sultana is packing even more fun educational experiences into your child or loved one’s summer. For children ages 5-18, Sultana offers a variety of programs, from exploring local waters and land through a day camp, or discovering unique and unknown parts of the bay through an overnight program. Filled with exciting and hands-on activities like crafts, games, fishing, paddling, sailing, beach combing and more, Sultana’s programs have something to offer to every child. Let Sultana create a life-long appreciation for the outdoors, along with memories and friendships they won’t ever forget.

If you or know someone interested in these programs, please visit Sultana’s webpage, sultanaeducation.org/ summer-programs/ or call Liza Brocker at (410)-778-5954 ext 201; lbrocker@ sultanaeducation.org. Register today!