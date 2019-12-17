Shorewomen’s Basketball Falls to Widner, 73-52

Clark Scores 12; Cramer and Jones Net 11 Each with Jones Handing Out Career-High Five Assists

MIAMI, Fla. – #24 Widener led Washington College 49-45 late in the third quarter before using a 16-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take control of the game and came away with a 73-52 win on Tuesday afternoon at the HoopMIA D3 Holiday Shootout in a non-conference women’s basketball game at Immaculata-La Salle High School. The 24th-ranked Pride improve to 10-0 overall, while the Shorewomen fall to 6-4.

#24 Widener 73 Washington College 52

How It Happened

– The Pride scored eight straight points to take a 10-2 lead with 6:12 to go in the first quarter on a layup by Kyra Schenk. Widener would lead 25-10 after one quarter.

– In the second quarter, the Shorewomen trailed 32-16 before going on a 14-7 run to trim the Pride’s lead to 38-30 with 1:13 to go in the quarter on a Crystal Jones three-pointer. Widener would score the final bucket of the second to take a 40-30 lead into the halftime break.

– Washington opened the third quarter scoring 11 of the first 16 points to trim the Widener lead to 45-41 with 5:27 to go on a three-point play by Emilee Cramer.

– Leading 49-45, Widener scored the final five points to take a 54-45 lead heading into the fourth following a Devan Rimmer triple with 1:04 to go.

– Widener netted 11 of the opening 13 points in the fourth quarter to take a 65-47 lead with 5:58 to go on a Rimmer three-point play. The Pride used a 16-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to break open a four-point game.

For The Shorewomen (6-4)

– Caitlyn Clark (12 points), Cramer (11 points), Jones (11 points and career-high five assists), Cassidy Quattro (game-best 10 rebounds)

– WC shot 35% from the floor (22-for-63), 18% from three-point range (3-for-17) and 56% (5-for-9) from the foul line in the game.

– The Shorewomen turned it over 21 times.

– Washington outrebounded Widener, 40-35, and held a 12-4 advantage in second chance points.

For #24 Widener (10-0)

– Rimmer (21 points), Schenk (14 points and seven rebounds), Jordan D’Ambrosio (11 points and three steals), Madison Ireland (six assists)

– The Pride shot 48% from the floor (30-for-62), 39% from three-point land (5-for-13) and 73% from the foul stripe (8-for-11).

– Widener outscored Washington College in points in the paint (40-32), points off turnovers (19-14), bench points (23-15) and transition points (6-2).

Up Next

1/4/20 @ Muhlenberg – 4:00 p.m. (Centennial Conference Game)

– Washington won the first meeting on November 16, 50-46.