Remembering Dorothy Joiner

Dorothy E. Joiner, 87 of Chestertown died Dec. 8, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.

She was born in Kennedyville, Md., daughter of the late Harvey J. Hopkins and Sara Hopkins Gustafson. After graduating from High School she was employed by Washington College as secretary to the Registrar. She married her husband, Les in 1952 and moved to Chandler, Az. where he was serving in the US Air Force, living there for 3 years. She later drove a school bus for 12 years.

She was employed by the Clerks Office of the Circuit Court for Kent Co., serving as Deputy Clerk, Assistant Chief Deputy and retired as Chief Deputy to the Clerk in 1996, having worked there for 25 years.

She was a lifetime member of Kennedyville United Methodist Church, where she served as Choir Director for over 35 years, a member of the United Methodist Women and held many positions over the years. She was past President and Vice President of the Soroptimist International of Kent Co., and past member of the MD Court Clerks Assoc.

Her interests included reading, travel, music, going to the beach, and being with her devoted family and friends.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, Les Joiner; she is survived by 2 daughters, Debra Wiest of Chestertown and Terri Garvey and husband Paul of Millington; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Wiest (Lindsey), Brittany Garvey and Taylor Garvey; a sister Margaret Butler (Tom) of Wilmington, DE and 4 great grandchildren, Olivia Nigrin, Aiden Williams, Ainsley and Jase Wiest.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. Funeral Service, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11am in Kennedyville Methodist Church, Kennedyville. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Kennedyville U.M. C. Building Fund, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, Md. 21635.