Big News for the 2020 RiverArts Film Society Season

Starting January 2020, all RiverArts Film Society screenings will be held at the CHESAPEAKE 5 MOVIES located on Washington Street, Chestertown. This gives us up to 71 comfortable seats for each film event, classic movie concessions will be available, and a beautiful big screen for all our films.

Along with this change, we are changing our membership price structure. 2020 Film Society memberships will be $40 for an individual membership and $70 for duo memberships (when bought together). Film Society members have access to all 12 screenings in 2020—A great bargain!

Each member will receive a Film Pass Card to show at the door of each event to gain admittance. No more signing in! No more pre-registration! Non-members will still be welcome for a one-day membership cost of $10 per film. And, for a limited time, new and renewing members will receive free passes to any movie on the Chesapeake 5 roster.

Click here to join and get your Film Pass Card today!

Plans for the 2020 season are taking shape: Screenings will be on the 3rd Sunday of each month, from 4 – 6pm (not 4:30!). Details of films and curators are still being nailed down, but we know our kickoff curator will be the new Assistant Director of the Starr Center for the American Experience, JaJuan Johnson. Other community curators will include Tom Martin of The Bookplate. Robert Earl Price and Alicia Kozma are choosing two lesser-known fllms to curate, and we will once again screen two homegrown films during the year.

See you at the movies!

