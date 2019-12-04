The Academy Art Museum Year in Review with Ben Simons

While it may seem like just the other day the Spy noted that Ben Simons was to become the director of the Academy Art Museum, it turns out that he will be entering into his fourth year in leading the arts education and exhibition center in Easton.

And in recounting what has taken place over the last twelve months at the AAM, it’s no surprise that Ben, his trustees, and the staff all have reason to cheer. With masterful art shows such as the record-breaking Richard Diebenkorn show, artist Amze Emmons’ mid-career exhibition, and the brilliant Aaron Taylor Kuffner’s Gamelatron project now on its front lawn, matched with nearly 4,000 children and adults taking art classes of some kind during the same period, it can only be concluded that it was one of the museum’s best years yet.

Adding to this year of achievement was the beginning of a major architectural transformation with its building as well. With a new entrance under construction, as well as the total overhaul of its public galleries, the AAM has been able to navigate this logistical change and still stay open for business nonetheless.

The Spy sat down with Ben to review 2019 and get a quick preview of the renovations taking place last week at the Academy.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.