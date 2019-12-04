The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Archives / The Washington College Factor

The Washington College Factor

by Leave a Comment

Share

Dear Editor:

While I understand the many concerns around property tax and WC, I also think it’s important to discuss the many positive impacts WC has had and continues to have on Chestertown. Before I was recruited by Washington College,I had never heard of Chestertown, despite growing up three hours away from here and traveling to the ES many times.

The warm welcome I received from the Washington College community, I decided to make Chestertown my home despite working  in DC. Because of Washington college I now pay property tax on multiple properties in Chestertown and have introduced many friends and families to Chestertown and Kent County. These families and friends have subsequently purchased properties in town or visit frequently to support our local economy.

I think these conversations are important, but let’s have a complete conversation instead of a one sided one.

Monica Sella, Chestertown, Maryland

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.