The Washington College Factor

Dear Editor:

While I understand the many concerns around property tax and WC, I also think it’s important to discuss the many positive impacts WC has had and continues to have on Chestertown. Before I was recruited by Washington College,I had never heard of Chestertown, despite growing up three hours away from here and traveling to the ES many times.

The warm welcome I received from the Washington College community, I decided to make Chestertown my home despite working in DC. Because of Washington college I now pay property tax on multiple properties in Chestertown and have introduced many friends and families to Chestertown and Kent County. These families and friends have subsequently purchased properties in town or visit frequently to support our local economy.

I think these conversations are important, but let’s have a complete conversation instead of a one sided one.

Monica Sella, Chestertown, Maryland