Chester River Hospital Auxiliary Offers Matching Gift Challenge to Support Capital Campaign

The Chester River Hospital Auxiliary today announced that it has offered a $25,000 matching gift fundraising challenge to the community as in incentive to encourage far-and-wide charitable support of the Chester River Health Foundation’s recently announced capital campaign, Health Care Excellence: Close to Home. Close to Your Heart. The campaign is raising funds to purchase two essential pieces of equipment for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown: a 128-slice CT scanner for radiology and a chemistry analyzer for laboratory services.

“For every two dollars donated to the campaign, the Auxiliary will donate one dollar, up to $25,000,” said Jane Hukill, one of the campaign’s co-chairs and a Foundation board member. This will help raise $75,000, but we need to get there by December 31, 2019.”

“The diagnostic testing these two pieces of equipment provide are indispensable tools for our physicians and support staff providing care at the hospital,” said Sue Edson, Auxiliary president. “The Auxiliary donated $30,000 toward the Foundation’s goal and we wanted to provide an incentive to get the entire community involved by offering the $25,000 challenge.”

“We are so grateful for everything the Auxiliary does for the hospital,” Hukill continued. “This challenge just makes me burst with pride as a member.”

Donations may be mailed to the Foundation at 100 Brown Street, Chestertown, MD, 21620 or gifts can be made online at https://umcrhf.org.

For more information, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, Foundation executive director, (410) 810-5660.

