The Science of Listening to Explosive Kids (and Adults)with Dr. Stuart Ablon

It is extraordinary that by the time a child reaches the age of three, they have the capacity to listen and fully engage in conflict resolution. That is just one of the many facts that Massachusetts General Hospital’s “Think Kids” director Stuart Ablon shared with the Spy last week prior to his lecture hosted by For All Seasons at the Temple Israel in Easton.

Dr. Albon, who is also the Stemberg Chair in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, is someone to listen to about this. His research is showing significant evidence that through pro-active listening and other simple (but not easy) tools, one can dramatically reduce or even eliminate bad behavior in even the most difficult of cases.

And while Think:Kids does indeed focus on challenging children, Dr. Albon’s team is finding amble documentation that these tools can be applied to almost every age.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Think:Kids please go here and for For All Seasons please go here.