Publisher's Note: Who Pens the Chestertown Spy Editorials?

A longtime reader and supporter of the Chestertown Spy recently had questions about a pre-election editorial that I wrote: “Who is speaking? Is this an article written with input from multiple sources? Or the views of one person? Who is the “we”? Who is the Spy?”

This is an important question. So there is no confusion, I am the Publisher and Editor of The Chestertown Spy and I take responsibility and ownership of all editorials signed “The Chestertown Spy.” While I may not pen all Chestertown Spy editorials, I do have the final say on content and publication. Both Spy Community Media’s Dave Wheelan and I strongly believe there are subjects of such importance that The Chestertown Spy imprimatur will have more impact than an op-ed piece signed by myself or others.

As always, I welcome comments and criticism, either through the comment section or by email at steve@chestertownspy.com.

Sincerely,

Steve Meehan

