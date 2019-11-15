Compass Regional Hospice Announces 2nd Annual Festival of Trees

Compass Regional Hospice is excited to announce that it will host the Festival of Trees for the 2nd year on December 6-8 at the Towers Family Historical Museum in Denton. This year’s Festival, a long-standing tradition of the Caroline Hospice Foundation, promises to be bigger and better that ever.

The Preview Party, a ticketed event, kicks off the weekend on December 6th from 6-9 p.m. with beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Joann Redden, formerly of “The Lily Pad Cafe”. Early bidding on the trees and a very special announcement about future Compass services in Caroline County will take place Friday evening. On December 7th and 8th bring the whole family for the viewing of the trees and share a visit with Santa, along with performances by the Sonshine Band of Ames United Methodist Church and continued bidding on the trees.

This year’s event is being co-chaired by Melanie McMahan and Dave Whaley. “There is a long-standing tradition of holding a Festival of Trees to support hospice and grief services in Caroline County, and we’re thrilled to be able to carry on this mission.” said Whaley. McMahan looks forward to the benefits that the success of this event could bring to Caroline County, “The proceeds from the Festival of Trees can make a huge impact on the residents of this county that are living with a serious illness or struggling after the loss of loved one. These are services that should be available to all members of our community, and we want to ensure that that continues.”

Photo: L-R: Joann Redden, formerly of The Lily Pad Café; Melanie McMahan, Co-Chair of Festival of Trees; Heather Guerieri, CEO of Compass Regional Hospice; Dave Whaley, Co-Chair of Festival of Trees; Melissa Quirk, President & CEO of Provident State Bank

Compass Regional Hospice is currently seeking event sponsors and decorated tree donations to help make the Festival a success. Provident State Bank has generously partnered with CRH at their highest sponsorship level of $5000. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to make a significant contribution to such a great cause, and be a part of this wonderful event. It’s a great way for the businesses in our community to come together.” said PSB President & Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Quirk.It is thanks to sponsors like PSB that these community events can effectively benefit hospice care, serious illness care and grief support services for the residents of Caroline County.

Compass Regional Hospice has provided nearly 39,000 days of care to 783 residents of Caroline County since 2014. Additionally, grief support following the loss of a loved one is available to all members of the community, regardless of their connection to hospice. The need for services is increasing and with a growing 60+ population, the projected change from 2015-2030 is 48%.

Tickets for the Preview Party are $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. For more information about purchasing tickets, becoming an event sponsor, or donating a tree, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or email kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.