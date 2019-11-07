The Chestertown Spy

Massoni Moments: Welcoming Back Marc Castelli

As part of the Spy’s ongoing efforts to maximize the use of multimedia, we have been asking our art organization partners to experiment with video formats to share news of exhibitions coming up or taking place now. RiverArts has been the first to use this option with several one minute takes on what’s happening in a given month. Now MassoniArt has joined this special club with owner Carla Massoni welcoming artist Marc Castelli back to the gallery this month.

