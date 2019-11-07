Remembering Clara V. Reed

Clara V. Reed of Chestertown, Md. died on November 5, 2019 surrounded by her four devoted daughters. She was 77.

She was born to Gloria Hill Reed and Wilmer Reed in Queen Anne’s County, Md. on October 3, 1942 and was raised in Rock Hall by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Rebecca (Berg) Hill on their Kent County farm. Ms. Reed graduated from Rock Hall High School with the class of 1960. She was married to Barry Jones for fourteen years.

Mrs. Reed had four daughters, whom she raised and adored and who remained her world until her final breath. She worked as an administrative assistant in the legal, marina, and real estate professions until her retirement in her early 60’s. She attended Raum Chapel as a child where she came to learn of, know and love our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and she later attended Rock Hall United Methodist Church where she was involved in Sunday school.

Mrs. Reed’s greatest love was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, singing, music (especially Elvis), and reading.

She is survived by her children: Angela Lins (Maurice) of Chestertown; Robin Newnam (Larry Piggot) of Lakeland, Fl.; Laurie Jones Haas (David) of Rock Hall; and Bari-Lynne Kersey (Russell) of Lynch; her grandchildren: Tyler Pratt, Taylor Walker, Sarah Newnam, Chelsea Pratt, Audra Dressler, Heather Newnam, and Trenton Kersey, and her great-grandchildren: Kylee Walker, Magdalene (Maggie) Pratt, Kaleb Walker, and Aubrey Hines. She was predeceased by her siblings Dudley Reed and Linda (Reed) Joiner.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (11am – 1pm). A reception will be in Dogwood Reception Center at the funeral home, following the service. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Raum Chapel, 5272 Skinners Neck Road, Rock Hall, MD in her memory.