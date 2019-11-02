Chestertown Rotary Announces Soup & Sip Winners

Chestertown Rotary Club’s President Brian Moore announced the winners of the crab soup competition held on October 26. Osprey Point Inn won for their Maryland crab soup, and the Chester River Yacht & Country Club won for their cream of crab soup. The winners received a plaque to display in their restaurant. Eight local restaurants participated in the event, also including The Kitchen at the Imperial, Barbara’s on the Bay, Germaine’s, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, the Bluebird Tavern, and the Fish Whistle at the Granary.

Wine tastings were provided by Rivers to Canal Wine Corridor, featuring Crow Vineyard & Winery, Chateau Bu-De Vineyard and Broken Spoke Winery.

S&S committee member Jamie Williams noted that the Rotary Club was very grateful for the support of the sponsors. Sponsors included the Lerner Family, WCTR Radio, the Chestertown Spy, Choptank Electric, Price Rentals and Events, Delmarva Power, the Kent County News, Eastman, ThinkBig Networks, and Angelica Nurseries.

This year’s recipient of the Rotary club’s fundraiser is the Kent County Public Schools’ Summer Technology Camp Program. Mr. William Poore, Supervisor of Technology, was on hand during the event to showcase some of the projects completed by the students during this summer’s camps. The event raised $2000 to support the camps.

To learn more about how you can join the Chestertown Rotary Club, contact President Brian Moore, wctr.brianmoore@gmail.com. The club meets on Tuesdays from noon to 1 pm at The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel.