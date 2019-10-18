Qlarant Foundation Announces Request for Grant Proposals

Qlarant Foundation announces a call for proposals for the 2020-21 grant period. Qlarant Foundation will award grants up to $50,000 to eligible organizations that work to improve health care to underserved communities.

Qlarant Foundation will fund health care projects, focusing on the uninsured and underinsured patient. Selected projects should include well-defined goals with measureable outcomes. Acceptance of applications for grants will be from December 1, 2019 through 5:00 p.m. EST on January 15, 2020. Notification of award status will be announced in June 2020. Applicants must be from Maryland or the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to continue our support of projects to address the health needs of vulnerable people in our communities. We are looking to fund projects that are varied in scope and innovative in design, having a positive impact on health quality in ways that meet the new patient-centered model of care,” said Molly Burgoyne-Brian, MD, Chair of Qlarant Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We are particularly interested in non-profit organizations committed to serving people that are very much in need of health care services but are difficult to reach. We encourage our grantees to improve communication, provide education, employ measurable outcomes, and prevent chronic disease. Programs dedicated to high standards of care are a priority.”

Qlarant Foundation focuses on programs that demonstrate improved health care quality with clear goals and measurable outcomes. Priority areas include programs that:

– Improve access to health care services to the unserved and under-served

– Improve understanding of health issues, including health-related social issues

– Demonstrate improvement through measureable outcomes of stated goals

About Qlarant Foundation. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, a national not-for-profit organization committed to Creating Solutions to Transform Health. Qlarant formed the Foundation in 2003 in an effort to improve health care in local communities across Maryland and the District of Columbia. Since 2006, the Foundation has awarded almost $5.2 million to 76 different organizations.

For more information or to apply visit: http://www.qlarant.com/about/ qlarant-foundation/