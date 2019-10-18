NEW FEATURE: Inaugural Spy New Arrival – Hazzard Wells Hollomon

Today The Spy is adding our “New Arrival” Section. We invite newborns’ parents and grandparents to share your new arrival by sending a photo (JPEG preferred) and the names and hometowns of newborn, parents, and grandparents, as well as date of birth, weight and length, along with a contact, to editor@chestertownspy.com. Postings are limited parents and grandparents residing in Kent and Northern Queen Anne’s counties.

Spy Inaugural New Arrival – Hazzard Wells Holomon

Hazzard Wells Hollomon, born October 16, 2019 at 7:22 p.m., 7.5 lbs., 21 inches, to Hiram Brown and Paige Elizabeth Hollomon of Chestertown, Maryland. Paternal grandparents: Heidi B. Flannagan of Chestertown and the late VanAllen Hollomon. Maternal grandparents: Jeffrey and Alyse Colen of Rock Hall.