Radcliffe Creek School Presented with Major Gift

Radcliffe Creek School is thrilled to announce that it was presented with a generous $64,048 gift from the Murray Foundation on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The Murray Foundation’s mission is to provide funding for “the care, training, and education of people with disabilities and the training and education of those who will provide education, and training for people with disabilities.” The Murray Foundation has a special connection to Radcliffe Creek School as Olivia Murray, a current sixth-grade student at Radcliffe Creek School, is the great-great-granddaughter of the founders of the Murray Family Foundation, Jerome S. and Grace H. Murray.

Olivia and her mother, Molly Busick (great-granddaughter of the founders,) presented the check to the school at Discover Night, Radcliffe’s version of back-to-school night. During the presentation, Mrs. Busick read an email that she had written to other members of the foundation explaining how Olivia’s education at Radcliffe has made a difference in the trajectory of her life. Mrs. Busick stated, “Radcliffe Creek School is a K-8 school for children with learning disabilities and for those that just don’t fit the traditional public school mold. My daughter Olivia is now in her second year, and I am forever indebted for the compassion and hope that they have given us. As a mother of a child that struggles daily with a sometimes debilitating disability, the school has changed her life and mine. The feeling that I get sending my child to school every day feeling appreciated for being different is something I am forever grateful for.”

The Murray Foundation has given gifts to Radcliffe Creek School since August 2018 and has already made an impact on many students’ lives. As a result of Mrs. Busick’s email this year to the Murray Foundation, seven other members made donations to the school which amounted to the largest gift the Murray Foundation has ever made to Radcliffe Creek School.

Meg Bamford, Head of Radcliffe Creek School said, “We feel so blessed to have the support of the generous support of the Murray Foundation. Radcliffe Creek School exists to better the lives of students and their families. We are so grateful to Olivia’s amazing family for recognizing the impact of their gift on the lives of so many children. It truly is a gift that will keep giving for years to come.”

Radcliffe Creek School continues to thrive. Radcliffe Creek School is excited to continue to work with the Murray Foundation to give as many students as possible the opportunity to receive an

individualized education focused on their unique strengths while maintaining programming that remains relevant in an increasingly technology-driven environment. Money from the Murray Foundation will be allocated towards technology upgrades, curriculum expansion, and professional development.

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. At the heart of The Radcliffe Way is the notion of personalized learning in a caring community that sets high expectations but provides support for all students to excel. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org

