“Dickens of a Christmas” seeks Victorian Themed Vendors for London Row

Main Street Chestertown still has vendor spaces available for the popular London Row attraction at the third annual “Dickens of a Christmas” festival. The vendor fair will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00-4:00 in a heated tent in the 200 block of High Street in downtown Chestertown. Vendors offering items that are compatible with the Victorian era, are based on the works of Charles Dickens, or are handmade in a traditional manner are encouraged to participate.

The London Row tent is a popular stop for visitors to the event to do holiday shopping and pick up souvenirs. Vendors will have an opportunity to present their Victorian and British themed packaged food, gifts and clothing to delight visitors. Handmade items such as soaps, candles and accessories are also welcome. Vendors are asked to dress in Victorian era costuming; Main Street Chestertown offers free wardrobe guidance and loans clothing and accessories as needed.

Interested vendors should visit mainstreetchestertown.org/dickens-2019 and click the “Become a Vendor” link to register. Registration is encouraged by November 1, and spaces are limited. Questions can be directed to vendor coordinator Chris Tilghman at SheSheOnHigh@gmail.com.