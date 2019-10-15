Tred Avon Players Workshop on Auditioning for a Play

Have you ever attended a play at Tred Avon Players or another community theatre and thought “That looks like fun, I wonder if I could do that?” Have you always wanted to try your hand at acting but have been nervous about actually trying? For anyone interested in getting on stage for the first time, or getting back on stage after a long time, TAP will hold a workshop on “How to Audition for a Play” at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29 at Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd.The program is free, and intended to be both fun and informative.

“How to Audition for a Play” will cover a variety of subjects, including: how to find out when local community theatres hold auditions; how to obtain copies of plays; determining what role to audition for; the fundamentals of preparing yourself for an audition; and the practical aspects and logistics of auditions. Participants will then have an opportunity to take part in a just-for-fun (but fairly realistic) practice audition, doing “cold readings” of dialog from various plays. The workshop will be run by Lynn Sanchez and Brian McGunigle, both of whom have extensive experience on stage with TAP and other local theatre groups.

From TAP’s perspective the training session is timely, since auditions for the first show in the company’s 2020 season – Charley’s Aunt– will be coming up on Wednesday, November 6; Thursday, November 7; and Monday, November 11 at 7:00 pm at Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd.

Director Allison Lynch anticipates casting six men and four women people in that show and hopes the cast will include some newcomers to the stage.

Anyone interested in attending “How to Audition for a Play” should contact Brian McGunigle at mcgunigle.brian@gmail.comto reserve a spot.