UM Shore Medical Group Welcomes New Women’s Health Physician

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) welcomed Javier Cajina, MD to UM SMG – Women’s Health practice last month. A graduate of the Medical School of Universidad Americana in Managua, Nicaragua, Dr. Cajina completed a four-year residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. In 2017, he also was a resident physician at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, completing surgical and outpatient rotations in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

Prior to coming to the U.S., Dr. Cajina was a general practitioner in both inpatient and outpatient settings in Nicaragua. He also was active in many leadership, volunteer and public health projects, including several health missions with the Nicaraguan health ministry providing primary care and preventive medicine in underserved areas.

Dr. Cajina is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and the Nicaraguan American Medical Association. He is certified in Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) and Cervical Length Education and Review (CLEAR).

To make an appointment with Dr. Cajina at UM SMG – Women’s Health at 522 Idlewild Avenue in Easton, patients may call 410-820-4888.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.